Orange Park Police searching for missing man

Orange Park, Fla. – The Orange Park Police department says it’s searching for a missing and endangered adult.

Police say Derrick Newton is a special needs person and there are some medical concerns.

Police say Derrick newton was last seen at his assisted living group home off Dog Fennel Court Saturday around 9 p.m.

Newton is 5′2, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a navy blue coat and a multi-color hat with the words “Savage” on the front.

If you’ve seen him call (904) 264-5555.