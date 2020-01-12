Orange Park Police searching for missing man
Derrick Newton last seen at his assisted living group home
Orange Park, Fla. – The Orange Park Police department says it’s searching for a missing and endangered adult.
Police say Derrick Newton is a special needs person and there are some medical concerns.
Police say Derrick newton was last seen at his assisted living group home off Dog Fennel Court Saturday around 9 p.m.
Newton is 5′2, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a navy blue coat and a multi-color hat with the words “Savage” on the front.
If you’ve seen him call (904) 264-5555.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.