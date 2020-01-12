83ºF

Person shot at East Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a man was shot early Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex off Atlantic Boulevard just east of Kernan Boulevard, Jacksonville police are looking for a gunman.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue took the victim to Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Lt. Shannon Harley said the victim was not a resident of the complex -- perhaps a salesman or repairman. He described the gunman as a skinny black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall wearing a grey hoodie or jacket.

The incident is being investigated by the robbery detectives.

