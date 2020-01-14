Clay County using facial recognition technology to help reunited lost pets with owners

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County Animal Services is going high-tech to help reunite lost dogs and cats with their owners

Animal Services announced Monday that it is partnering with Finding Rover, which uses facial recognition technology to compare photos of missing and found pets in the area to make an instant match. Animal Services says the technology has a 98% accuracy rate.

Every dog and cat that enters the shelter will be registered on Finding Rover with their name, photo, and details about the animal. Additionally, every pet that leaves the shelter through adoption or reunion will already be registered in the Finding Rover database.

To register your pet, visit FindingRover.com and upload a forward-facing photo of your pet and enter a few details about the animal, as well as your name and address.

Registration is free and your information remains private.

You can also go to the Finding Rover website to upload a lost pet’s photo, search for lost and found pets, upload a photo of a pet you found and search for adoptable dogs and cats.

Below are some tips from Finding Rover for taking a proper pet photo: