Man critically injured trying to move mobile home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fire-rescue personnel had to pull to free a man trapped Tuesday afternoon while trying to move a mobile home from a lot Plummer Grant Road, off Old St. Augustine Road.

Jacksonville Fire-Resuce said the person was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries.

Dozens of JFRD personnel were involved in the rescue. Sky4 aerial show an older mobile home with structural damage beside a flat-bed trailer.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.