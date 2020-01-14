Topgolf-style project could be coming to Fernandina Beach

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Steps are in place to bring a Topgolf-style project to Fernandina Beach’s Golf Course and Marina, according to comments from City Manager Dale Martin that were published Friday in the Fernandina Observer.

Martin wrote that customer charges and fees aren’t covering expenses, and it’s a burden on the city’s General Fund. He said the golf course and marina complex is taking out loans from other city funds to make up for it.

The city manager wrote that he presented the idea of a Topgolf-style project to the city’s golf course, and the commission said to come up with a business plan. According to the city manager, the plan indicates revenue from this will help pay for the golf course.

The Golf Course Advisory Board recommended that the plan go before the City Commission, but said it wanted more information before the plan is presented to the City Commission on Jan. 21.

If approved, the project could be implemented this summer.