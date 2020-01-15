FEMA reimbursing St. Johns County $1.1 million for Hurricane Irma expenses

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – More than two years after Hurricane Irma swept across the First Coast, St. Johns County is getting federal assistance.

FEMA announced Tuesday it has approved more than $1.1 million to help St. Johns County cover the costs of responding to Hurricane Irma under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

FEMA funds will reimburse the county for emergency measures enacted between Sept. 4, and Oct. 3, 2017.

During that time, steps were taken to protect public health, life and safety throughout St. Johns County which included standing-up and operating a 24-hour emergency operations center, providing evacuation support and sheltering for area residents at 10 St. Johns County shelters, coordinating search and rescue and communications operations and providing temporary repairs to electrical power, sewage treatment and water treatment facilities.

“I thank FEMA for their continued commitment to our Florida communities in their recovery from Hurricane Irma. The reimbursement announced last night for St. John’s County is great news,” said Senator Marco Rubio.