North beaches paid parking enforcement begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Paid parking enforcement starts Wednesday at the Beaches Town Center in both Atlantic and Neptune beaches.

The program started with a soft launch last year with the cities issuing courtesy notifications.

There are 7 kiosks in Neptune Beach and 2 in Atlantic, totaling more than 200 total pay-to-park spaces.

The first half-hour is free, then it is $1 per half hour. The maximum daily fee is $12.

Enforcement is from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

There are discount programs available for employees who work near the beaches. Each City also has a program for their residents, go to www.northbeachesparking.com and click on the appropriate tab for details.

To prevent drinking and driving, Atlantic Beach city officials said people who park overnight can get their citations waived if they have proof they took a safe ride home. Cars will not be towed.

For Neptune Beach residents, there are 35 designated spaces for registered residents to use at no cost on Cherry, Walnut and Second streets.

In Atlantic Beach, residents get a 50% discount on the pay-to-park spaces if their car is registered. Register here.

To park, you need to pay at one of the kiosks using card or cash, or you can pay through the Flowbird app.