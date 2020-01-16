Fire at ice factory on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – Jacksonville firefighters battled a large blaze Thursday at an ice manufacturing center on the Westside.

The commercial building on Edison Avenue at the corner of Ice Avenue had flames shooting from the second story when crews arrived.

Firefighters said a second search of the building ensured no one was inside. At least 35 units were called in to fight the fire.

According to sources at the scene, construction was taking place at the building, and there are hazardous materials at the scene. No issues have been reported, but the materials are being monitored as a precaution.

The fire was under control before 9:30 a.m. and no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear what caused the fire but it could be related to the construction, sources said.

The fire department shared video on Twitter of crews working at the site.