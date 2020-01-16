70ºF

Sports

Gardner Minshew flies with world-famous Thunderbirds

Jaguars quarterback stops at Nellis Air Force Base during road trip

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Gardner Minshew flies with the Air Force Thunderbirds.
Gardner Minshew is on the move.

The Jaguars quarterback is taking a cross-country road trip and, at last check, he was in Nevada, where he visited the Nellis Air Force Base and hung out with the world-famous Thunderbirds.

Minshew shared a photo on Instagram with his name stenciled on a jet. He can be seen donning aviator sunglasses -- part of his signature look.

“Taking on 9.1 G’s and over 500 MPH was an experience like no other! Awesome to see our military exude such pride and precision in what they do! #WelcomeToTheDangerZone,” Minshew wrote.

The Nellis Air Force Base also shared photos of Minshew with Thunderbirds.

