Man who killed his dad during argument sentenced to 35 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 25-year-old man who fired a shot through his closed bedroom door that his father was banging on last February has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison.

Trenton Lauwereins was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the shooting death of his 44-year-old father, Joseph Lauwereins, inside their townhome on Jacksonville’s Southside.

According to the arrest report, the father and son got into an argument. Trenton Lauwereins told his grandparents he locked himself in his bedroom and picked up a rifle, the report said. As Joseph Lauwereins was banging on the door and yelling at him, Trenton Lauwereins fired through the door, killing his father, according to the report.