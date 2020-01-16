68ºF

Ben & Jerry’s invites you over for ’Netflix & Chilll’d’

Taking Netflix & Chill to a whole new level

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Ben & Jerry’s -- Netflix & Chilll’d
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Talk about sweet!

Ben & Jerry’s announced the launch of “Netflix & Chill’d,” which is sure to keep you happy for hours.

The pint-sized treat is now accessible for icecream fanatics around the world and can be enjoyed in dairy and non-dairy varieties.

The new peanut butter ice cream, sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies are sure to delight the palette.

The product is now available in stores worldwide.

