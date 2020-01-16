Orphaned bear cubs released back into the wild in Clay County

STARKE, Fla. – Two orphaned black bear cubs were released back into the wild Thursday by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Given their age, the two male cubs would not have survived on their own, according to FWC.

When the FWC investigated, it could not find the adult female so the cubs were rescued and rehabilitated for release at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center.

FWC took the opportunity to highlight the importance of securing food attractants to reduce conflicts with bears and other wildlife.

FWC said the bears were microchipped for tracking purposes.