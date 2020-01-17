Brunch & Bloody Mary Festival coming to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brunch lovers, rejoice!
A Brunch & Bloody Mary Festival is coming to Jacksonville!
The special food and drink event benefitting multiple local charities will take place on Sunday, March 22nd from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Riverside under the Fuller Warner Bridge.
You can craft your own Bloody Mary at a 15 ft Bloody Mary Station!
Admission is free, but the festival is best enjoyed with a VIP Pass, 904 Happy Hour said.
VIP ticket holders will enjoy endless brunch samples as well as 20+ unique Bloody Marys, Mimosas, and coffees from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All-day long VIP will include a private cash bar, air-conditioned restroom trailer, private dining area, preferred concert viewing, and a commemorative cup!
For more inforamtion and tickets, click here.
