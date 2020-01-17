Jaguars help dedicate 18 homes to families in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars and Habitat for Humanity of Jacksonville, Inc. teamed up to dedicate more than a dozen homes to families in need on Thursday.

The homes were part of the ‘One Team. One Home.’ initiative. The Jaguars and TIAA Bank have pledged $2 million to help HabiJax build or repair 100 homes in Northeast Florida across five years.

Since the start of the program in 2018, ‘One Team. One Home.’ volunteers have helped make ownership possible for 34 families.