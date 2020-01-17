Murder suspect on bus arrested on I-75 in Alachua County

MICANOPY, Fla. – A passenger on board a bus on I-75 who was wanted on a warrant for murder was arrested Thursday, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s Jacksonville Regional Communications Center received a request from the St. Petersburg Police Department at about 2 p.m. Thursday to be on the lookout for a Greyhound bus heading north on I-75.

Officials said the bus was believed to be approaching Alachua County with a passenger on board wanted for murder.

Troopers spotted the bus and conducted a traffic stop at the 375-mile marker. Officials said troopers boarded the bus and called the passenger, Christoffer King, out by name.

King surrendered to troopers without incident. Officials said King was booked into the Alachua County Jail on the outstanding warrant for murder.