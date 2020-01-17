Organization calls for transparency after teen killed in police-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Community Action Committee is calling for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to release body camera video from a shooting involving a police officer.

Family members say 17-year-old Kwame Jones was shot and killed in Moncrief. News4Jax has learned two other teenagers were in the car that led police on a pursuit, which police said ended when the car crashed into another vehicle before hitting a pedestrian bridge. Investigators said there was “an exchange” and an officer fired multiple shots at the teens.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not publicly identified the two other teenagers who were in the car, however, News4Jax has pieced together the scenario based on various police reports and an arrest warrant.

Records show Joseph Carter, 18, suffered “serious injuries.” He remains in the hospital, under guard. On Thursday, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felony juvenile delinquent. Investigators said they found a firearm in the car the teens were in.

According to the arrest warrant, Bobby Whitty, 17, was the driver of the car. On Jan. 9, he was charged with aggravated fleeing from a police officer and is in custody.

Body camera footage of the shooting hasn’t been made public. Jones’ family and Michael Sampson, with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, both say they want the video to be released.

“The family deserves to have answers anytime someone loses a loved one. It’s even twice as hard if they know that the institution that their tax dollars pay for isn’t giving them answers on why they lost their son,” Sampson said.

A vigil for Jones is planned for 7 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 45th Street and Moncrief Road.