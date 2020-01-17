Police: Man called to order pizzas, robbed Jacksonville delivery drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old accused of targeting pizza delivery drivers and robbing them at gunpoint has been arrested.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Antoine Lincoln was arrested in connection to three different armed robberies at two apartment complexes in the Baymeadows area about a mile apart. All of the robberies occurred over a 10 day span and involved pizza delivery drivers.

Two of the robberies occurred at The Vue at Baymeadows Apartment Homes, where News4Jax obtained video surveillance from the area.

All three police reports show the suspect used the same tactic to setup and rob the drivers. Police said he would call the restaurants to order a pizza, using the same phone number each time.

Investigators said when the drivers arrived, they would learn no one actually ordered a pizza. Police said as the drivers walked back to their cars, Lincoln would approach and ask them for money.

Anthony Blas said he works with one of the victims. He said his co-worker was not physically harmed.

"He pretty much complied with him, and it was quick and painless for him and he moved on," Blas said.

Blas said he didn't understand why a pizza delivery driver would be targeted.

"I think that's really stupid because pizza drivers don't carry any money on them -- less than $20 everywhere I've ever worked, and to rob somebody for $20 or less, it just seems like a waste of time," he said.

A report shows police were able to track down Lincoln based on the phone number used to call the pizza restaurants. As of Thursday night, Lincoln was held in the Duval County jail without bound.

None of the pizza delivery drivers were said to have been hurt.