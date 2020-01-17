St. Johns County man charged with making false bomb threat

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after St. Johns County deputies say he went to a business that was closed, banged on the door and yelled the employees inside that he had a bomb.

According to the arrest report, Anthony Kochanowski, 48, went to a storefront in a strip mall on County Road 210 west of Interstate 95 about 4:45 p.m., pounded on the door and made threats. The employee inside said the man was acting erratically and had a bag in his possession. Deputies were also told the man threatened to break down the door.

Kochanowski was charged with threat to bomb, a second-degree felony.

News4Jax learned that Kochanowski was arrested two weeks at a Pilot Travel Center, also on County Road 210, for violating a prior warning about trespassing.