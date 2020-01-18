RV fire spreads to home on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to extinguish an RV fire that spread to a home Saturday on the Westside.

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. Firefighters appeared to make quick work of the blaze.

The RV, which was parked next to the home, was badly damaged. Firefighters were seen on the roof of the home extinguishing the fire.

It’s unclear how badly the home was damaged or if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.