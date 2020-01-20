City Rescue Mission, Salvation Army opening cold-night shelters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With overnight temperatures forecast to dip into the 30s, cold weather shelters are opening their doors Monday to those seeking a warm place to stay.

The Salvation Army will open its facility at 900 West Adams Street starting at 6:30 p.m., the organization announced. The first 60 people to arrive will receive a hot dinner, a warm place to sleep and breakfast.

The organization routinely provides shelter and protection to those who don’t have a place to stay when temperatures outside fall below 42 degrees.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., the City Rescue Mission will begin check-in for individuals and families who wish to stay the night at its New Life Inn facility on West State Street.

Overnight guests will receive a hot meal along with access to showers and clean clothing.

“We want to make sure that Jacksonville citizens without a home have warm shelter and a hot meal,” executive director Penny Kievet said.