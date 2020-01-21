Krystal fast food chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Company has debts between $50 million and $100 million dollars
Krystal, the popular fast-food chain, has filed for bankruptcy.
In its filing, Krystal cited several contributing factors toward its bankruptcy.
Increasing competition, shifting consumer tastes and the rise of online delivery platforms.
The company has debts between $50 million and $100 million dollars.
Restaurants will remain open during the bankruptcy process.
