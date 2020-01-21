45ºF

Krystal fast food chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Company has debts between $50 million and $100 million dollars

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Krystal, the popular fast-food chain, has filed for bankruptcy.

In its filing, Krystal cited several contributing factors toward its bankruptcy.

Increasing competition, shifting consumer tastes and the rise of online delivery platforms.

The company has debts between $50 million and $100 million dollars.

Restaurants will remain open during the bankruptcy process.

