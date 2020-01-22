33ºF

Deputies: Fight leads to shots fired outside Circle K on Wells Road

Erik Avanier, Reporter

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said what began as a fight led to shots being fired Tuesday night outside a Circle K convenience store on Wells Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a young person and two adults were involved in the altercation. Investigators said the young person fired the shots.

All three were taken into custody after they were caught outside a nearby apartment complex.

No one was injured, and there was no threat to the community, deputies said.

