Feds accuse Jacksonville man of filing false claim of hurricane damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of falsifying a claim about damage to his Jacksonville home during Hurricane Irma could face up to 30 years in federal prison, plus repayment of the assistance he was paid.

The U.S. Attorney announced Deontres Javan Taylor, 26, was indicted on a charge of disaster assistance fraud. U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez said if Taylor was found guilty, he might also have pay restitution of the funds to the federal treasury.

According to the indictment, Taylor falsified records concerning his primary residence when submitting an application for assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in September 2017.

Members of the public who suspect fraud, waste, abuse or allegations of mismanagement involving disaster relief operations or believe they have been the victim of fraud from a person or organization soliciting relief funds on behalf of disaster victims should contact the National Disaster Fraud Hotline toll free at 866-720-5721 or email it to disaster@leo.gov.