Fernandina Beach man accused of sending explicit photos of ex-girlfriend

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A man whom Nassau County investigators said was accused by an ex-girlfriend of stalking her is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual cyber harassment.

Mikhael Dolman, 46, of Fernandina Beach, bonded out of the Nassau County jail late Tuesday night after he was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly sending explicit nude photos of his ex-girlfriend.

According to the arrest report, the victim had been separated for months from Dolman and, during that time, she said she had been followed to work and harassed.

The report stated that last September, the victim had a male friend at her home who was helping her repair a fence when she got a phone call from Dolman who reportedly told her he wanted to harm her friend. After telling him to leave her alone, investigators said, Dolman sent a nude photo of his ex-girlfriend to both her and her friend. Further investigation into the case revealed Dolman actually sent several nude photos to the victim’s son with a statement that said, “When he grows up, he needed to find a real woman such as the one he sent in the picture,” the report stated.

According to the arrest report, Dolman went as far as to create fake Facebook accounts with the victim’s information and he posted harmful information about her moral character.

The investigator handling the case was given pictures and screenshots of evidence, which was handed over to the State Attorney’s Office and led to a warrant being issued for Dolman’s arrest.