Jacksonville woman charged with murder in overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman faces a murder charge in the overdose death of a man whose body was found inside her apartment, according to Duval County court records.

Ashley Marie Urmanec, 34, was indicted Jan. 16 by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, cocaine possession and the sale or delivery of a controlled substance, court records show.

The charges appear to stem from the death of Mark Beskind, who was found dead Aug. 7 on a couch at Urmanec’s apartment along Sunbeam Road.

Police were called to the apartment shortly before 7:30 p.m. that day, according to Urmanec’s arrest report. She told police that Beskind, whom she knew for eight years, had followed her home that day and asked her to help him get some heroin. What happened next is redacted from the report.

Urmanec said she went to pick up a friend at some point. She said when she returned, Beskind was asleep on the couch, so she and the friend went to take a nap in the bedroom. She said they awoke to find Beskind was dead, so they called 911 and went to a neighbor’s home to wait for police.

According to the report, police later found cocaine in Urmanec’s purse as well as three needles, a crack pipe and a piece of crack cocaine inside her friend’s bag. Urmanec and her friend were then arrested on drug charges.

Jail records show Urmanec remains in custody without bond while awaiting her next court appearance.