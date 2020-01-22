Man hit by shots fired into Murray Hill home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said a man drove up to a home on Phyllis Street, west of McDuff Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon and fired several shots into the house, hitting one person in the leg.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it happened about 12:50 p.m. and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers didn’t have any suspect information but said the gunman was driving a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

The case is being investigated by JSO violent crime detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.