Woman arrested in husband’s death ruled not competent for trial

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A woman arrested in October in the shooting death of her 81-year-old husband has been ruled not competent for prosecution, according to St. Johns County court records.

Jill Agnois, 65, was remanded to the custody of the Department of Children and Families for treatment, court records show. She was booked Wednesday into the St. Johns County jail.

Agonis, 65, was arrested Oct. 22 on a warrant in connection with the death of William Keefe, who deputies identified as her husband.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by News4Jax from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the couple had an argument and Keefe put a gun on the table and called Agonis “worthless.” The warrant said Agonis picked up a handgun and, after firing a warning shot into the floor or ceiling, shot Keefe multiple times.

The warrant shows Agonis had a long phone call with an unnamed person after the shooting, in which she relayed the sequence of events. She told the person that she shot Keefe and she was going to take her own life. The person then called 911 to report the conversation to the Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 18, according to the warrant, deputies found Keefe dead on the floor inside a home on Oxford Drive, with a revolver next to his body.

Deputies said Agonis was in a car, covered with blood and bleeding from her hand. She was treated at a hospital before the warrant was issued for her arrest.