JSO: Man shot on Westside walks into ER

Walked into local ER with non-life threatening injuries

Ryan Gulick, Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man walked into an ER on 103rd street Friday night with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO responded to the Park West ER around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was shot in his left leg. Officers claim the injury is non-life threatening.

Violent Crimes Detectives are leading an investigation into this incident. No suspects or arrests have been reported.

