JSO: One person shot in the Westside
Victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot early Saturday morning in Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to 1700 East 26th St., where they found one person shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
There’s no information on any suspects at this time.
Detectives from the aggravated battery unit are still investigating this incident.
