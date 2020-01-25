JTA’s ‘Door to Store’ pilot program will give some residents a free ride to grocery store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority are launching the “Door to Store” pilot program, which will give people living in a certain area free rides to grocery stores.

The program is slated to launch on Feb. 1. It’s for residents living in the JTA’s Northside ReadiRide zone.

According to JTA, the year-long pilot is intended to provide access for residents living in what are considered food deserts, areas where access to fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats are not as easily available within a close proximity of their homes.

“I am grateful for the JTA’s efforts and excited to see this wonderful program take flight,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “There are still other areas in our community that lack easy access to the healthy foods, so my team and I will continue to look for solutions to meet these important community needs.”

Through Door to Store, the JTA will provide complimentary rides to and from seven grocery store locations within the Northside ReadiRide zone including:

Jacksonville Farmers Market - located at 1810 W Beaver St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Harveys Supermarket stores located at: 2261 Edgewood Ave. West, Jacksonville, FL 32209 201 West 48th, Jacksonville, FL 32208 777 Market St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

Save-A-Lot grocery stores located at: 8000 Lem Turner Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208 5751 Main St. North, Jacksonville, FL 32208

Winn-Dixie - Future location (opening Feb. 12) at 5210 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Price Rite - 3528 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209

For more information, click here to head to JTA’s website.