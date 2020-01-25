MAD DADS: Marsy’s Law stopping us from helping families of murder victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There have been 10 homicides in Jacksonville since the start of 2020. So far no arrests have been made.

Kollin Felton, the father of a 3-month-old child, was one of the victims and a local group will be walking door-to-door Saturday morning to get the word out about his murder.

For several years Donald Foy and other members of MAD DADS have been walking Jacksonville neighborhoods in days following deadly shootings to help solve the crime.

The group now says they have concerns about Marsy’s Law, a law used to protect victims that they say is also stopping the group from helping the families of the murdered.

Foy said in the past he has used information from police reports to help organize walks for the murdered, but since Marsy’s Law took effect in 2019, most victim information is redacted.

Foy said he respects the law, but believes that the lack of information hinders his team from helping families of the slain.

“We just feel that that’s really totally just no closure for a family just to shoot down an individual regardless of what happened,” Foy said.

As the month of January comes to a close, Foy wants families to know they are here to help.

“Our message to them is that we are here available for you, and we are here to help you we want you to get closure so you can feel free to call MAD DADS,” Foy said.

The MAD DADS walk will be Saturday at 11 a.m. for Felton. To reach MAD DADs call 904-718-1649 or visit MaddadsJacksonville.com.