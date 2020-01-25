Officials trying to ID city driver videotaped driving erratically, yelling at students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City officials are investigating after multiple News4Jax viewers shared videos of a woman driving a marked city of Jacksonville car seen driving erratically around a stopped school bus, including on a sidewalk, then appearing to yell at students aboard the bus.

It’s unclear when the video was taken or where it was shot. Both videos appear to be shot by people inside the bus.

After sharing the video with the city on Saturday morning, administrators told News4Jax they were trying to identify the driver to address the behavior.

“Obviously, based on what we see in the video, this employee’s behavior is unsafe, unprofessional and entirely unacceptable. We are looking into this event and will take appropriate action once we have all the facts,” said Brian Hughes, chief administrative officer for Mayor Lenny Curry.