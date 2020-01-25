Thousands run to raise funds for Wolfson Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of runners took to the streets of Jacksonville on Saturday for the annual Wolfson Children’s Challenge.

It’s a day of races and events to raise money for Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Every year, the challenge honors the “Wolfson 55,” who are 55 children who represent the different conditions that doctors treat at the hospital.

Each child and family shares a story about the strength required to fight a health battle.

The Wolfson Children’s Challenge was created by Paul Wilson, whose newborn son, Luke, underwent surgery just hours after his birth. The event raised $211,000 in 2019.

In 2020, Wolfson said the proceeds will be used to convert a patient room on the oncology floor into a MIBG therapy room. The room, which is said to be the first of its kind in Florida, gives children at the hospital the newest upfront treatment for children with neuroblastoma, the most common solid tumor of childhood cancer.