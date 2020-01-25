Woman abducted at gunpoint from her home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for April B. McKinnon, 34, after she was abducted from her Lake Forest home at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Officers suspect Tyrone Davis, 36, broke into McKinnon’s home located in the area of West Edgewood Avenue and Moncrief Road in the early morning hours. Once inside he displayed a black handgun before dragging the victim by her hair out of the house and into an unknown vehicle. That vehicle then fled the scene.

Anyone with any information on the location of the suspect or victim is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.