Good Samaritan takes shooting victim to the hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital a man reported a shooting in Cedar Hills to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening.

Police arrived at the hospital just after 5 p.m. and spoke with the victim who said he was shot at an apartment complex on Jammes Road.

It was a good Samaritan who took the man to the hospital.

JSO is now investigating the scene on Jammes Road, but no suspect has been found.

Anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.