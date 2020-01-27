Burglars in vehicle smash through entrance of Winn-Dixie

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – Winn-Dixie employees are working Monday to repair the entrance of the Winn-Dixie store on Old Kings Road at Baymeadows after burglars apparently crashed into the entrance in a vehicle to get to the ATM machine inside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash and burglary at 2:30 a.m. There was a massive hole where the glass doors used to be. Inside the ATM is broken into two pieces, lying at the entrance to the pharmacy. Tire tracks are visible inside the store.

Winn-Dixie employee said the crash happened overnight while the store was closed and no one was injured.

The store is open and operating during the repairs.