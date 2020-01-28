A Food & Wine Festival is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida food and wine lovers, rejoice!

The “Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival” is coming to Riverside!

The event will be held on Feb. 9 and will feature over 80 wines and more than 20 of Jacksonville’s top restaurants. The event begins at wine o’clock... we mean 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

There will also be 40 plus local vendors, live art installations, five of the region’s hottest bands, and more. Remember to stop and smell the rosé on your way in!

Guests can purchase a VIP ticket and enjoy one complimentary sample from each participating restaurant as well as wine tastings throughout the afternoon.

Admission to the general public will be free and guests will be able to purchase food and beverage directly from restaurants.

Musical guests include the Chris Thomas Band, The Band Be Easy, Evan Michael & The Well Wishers and more.

Click here for more inforamtion.

We know we will have to wait a few days before Sunday rolls around, so in the meantime, enjoy these wine puns!

“Wine a little, laugh a lot.” — Unknown

“You had me at merlot.” — Unknown

“Here for the right riesling.”

“Will you accept this rosé?” — Unknown

"You can't sip with us." — Unknown

“Time to wine down.” — Unknown

“Sip, sip hooray.” — Unknown

“It isn’t good to keep things bottled up.” — Unknown

“Read between the wines.” — Unknown