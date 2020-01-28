Driver leads St. Johns County deputies on chase in stolen U-Haul truck

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after hitting several vehicles while leading police on a chase through St. Johns County in a stolen U-Haul truck, authorities said.

The unnamed driver refused to stop as authorities tried to pull the moving truck over, and he crashed into several vehicles on purpose along State Road 16, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies at some point tossed out stop sticks, which began deflating the truck’s tires, the Sheriff’s Office said. The chase led authorities down 4 Mile Road and South Whitney Street, where the driver bailed out.

A short time later, the driver was taken into custody as he ran down State Road 207.

The man, who’s believed to have stolen the truck from somewhere else, might also be a person of interest in additional out-of-county crimes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.