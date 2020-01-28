Public celebration of Jake Godbold’s life set for Feb. 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The public is invited to attend a celebration of life and memorial service next month for Jake Godbold, Jacksonville’s mayor from 1978 to 1987 who died last week at age 86.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, which was converted from the old Union Terminal train station under Godbold’s leadership as mayor.

As Jacksonville’s oldest former mayor who remained in the public eye and involved in civic life well beyond his two terms as the city’s chief executive and most outspoken cheerleader, Godbold’s family and a committee of friends decided to make the service open to the anyone.

“The entire Jacksonville community was covered in a blanket of sadness when it learned Jake Godbold, Jacksonville’s best friend, passed away last Thursday,” family spokesperson and longtime advisor Mike Tolbert said in a statement Tuesday. “Jake would want us to restore the city’s spirit and keep moving forward. To help make that happen, his family and friends are planning a joyful celebration of his life and his legacy that will include all of Jacksonville.”

Suggestions for tributes to Godbold include naming the site of the former Jacksonville Landing after him, or even naming the football field at TIAA Bank Field “Godbold Field.” His friends and supporters say Godbold’s name will live on no matter what is done.

Godbold’s son, Ben, said his father died of a heart attack as he leaving the house Thursday to pick up breakfast. Firefighters told him it was quick and his father did not suffer.

Godbold’s resume was impressive.

He initiated “ Colt Fever ” when the Colts were flirting with leaving Baltimore in 1979, bringing 50,000 potential football fans to the Gator Bowl to meet the owner and bringing the Jacksonville to the attention of the NFL. That is considered a vital first step to the NFL awarding a franchise to the Jaguars 14 years later.

He wooed a developer to build the Jacksonville Landing on the downtown riverfront, initiating a “Billion Dollar Decade” of growth and revitalization of the city’s core.

He created the Southbank Riverwalk to give public access to more than two miles of waterfront with some of the best views of the city.

He envisioned turning the abandoned grand train station, Union Terminal, into the Prime Osborne Convention Center.

He attracted the Mayo Clinic to build its first campus outside of Rochester, Minnesota.

In funded and supported turning the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department into a professional, modern organization of first responders.

He started the Jacksonville Jazz Festival that continues to attract top performers to town for a free multi-day concert 40 years later.

He and a group of arts advocates raised money to restore and reopen the Florida Theatre.

He convinced Michael Jackson to bring his stadium tour to Jacksonville, filling the Gator Bowl for three shows.

