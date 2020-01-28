St. Johns County launches new alert system

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County plans to launch a new notification system to keep residents in the loop during emergencies.

The Alert St. Johns Emergency Notification System will replace the Code Red notification system beginning Saturday, Feb. 1.

The county anticipates sending notifications to provide residents with critical information during a variety of situations including severe weather, unexpected road closures, water advisories, missing persons, evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods, and incidents that may threaten public safety.

The new system covers St. Johns County, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the City of St. Augustine, and the City of St. Augustine Beach.

In order to get the alerts, residents will have to sign up online through the Alert St. Johns website, or call 904-824-5550 for more information.

Users will have the option to receive notifications via a phone call to their home, business, or mobile phone, by email, or text message.