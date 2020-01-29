Just a drill! NAS Jacksonville training exercise Thursday

NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Don’t be alarmed if you see Navy sailors out on the St. Johns River shooting their weapons Thursday.

A Naval Air Station Jacksonville squadron will be conducting a training exercise from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the river.

The training includes patrol boats with sailors from Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 firing blank rounds throughout the day.

A Navy spokesperson said residents might hear what sounds like gunshots in the area during the exercises.