Just a drill! NAS Jacksonville training exercise Thursday

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Naval Air Station Jacksonville's current commander is Capt. Brian D. Weiss. (Naval Air Station Jacksonville)

NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Don’t be alarmed if you see Navy sailors out on the St. Johns River shooting their weapons Thursday.

A Naval Air Station Jacksonville squadron will be conducting a training exercise from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the river.

The training includes patrol boats with sailors from Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 firing blank rounds throughout the day.

A Navy spokesperson said residents might hear what sounds like gunshots in the area during the exercises.

