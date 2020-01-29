Missing child: Amber Alert issued for one-week-old baby
MIAMI – An Amber Alert has been issued for a one week old baby, Andrew Caballeiro, missing from Miami. The baby was last seen in the area of the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.
The child may be in the company of Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said they may be traveling in a 2001, white Chevrolet Express, FL tag number HETY13.
The vehicle has a decal of “Nesty School Services” on it. The vehicle is a passenger van. On the back left door there is a decal of “Caution: Transporting Children.”
If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately.
The baby was last seen in the area of the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.