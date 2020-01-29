37ºF

Missing child: Amber Alert issued for one-week-old baby

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Tags: Amber Alert, Missing child
MIAMI – An Amber Alert has been issued for a one week old baby, Andrew Caballeiro, missing from Miami. The baby was last seen in the area of the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.

The child may be in the company of Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said they may be traveling in a 2001, white Chevrolet Express, FL tag number HETY13.

The vehicle has a decal of “Nesty School Services” on it. The vehicle is a passenger van. On the back left door there is a decal of “Caution: Transporting Children.”

Police provided an image of the model van they are looking for. It's a 2001, white Chevrolet Express with a Florida tag number: HETY13 (WJXT)

If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately.

The baby was last seen in the area of the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.

