Retired Jacksonville police officer pleads not guilty to child sex charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former police officer who retired from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office went before a judge Thursday to face criminal charges accusing him of molesting multiple children.

James Michael Trejbal, 67, pleaded not guilty to a total of 17 counts against him, including sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation, according to a search of Duval County court records. Jail logs show he remains in custody at the Duval County jail where he is being held without bond.

Trejbal, who retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 1999, was originally arrested Jan. 9 after the agency got a complaint about him and then identified additional victims, according to one of his arrest reports.

The allegations detailed in the former officer’s arrest reports are too graphic for News4Jax to publish. But the reports suggest police have spoken with four victims, some as young as eight years old.

An attorney listed for Trejbal could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

Court records show the former officer is due in court for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 27.