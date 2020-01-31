Deputies: Man punches woman holding baby in the face

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An argument between a man and woman on a boat in St. Augustine escalated into physical violence that ended in a foot chase and a tussle between a deputy and the man, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Dwight Bacon, 34, got into an argument on a docked boat with a woman who was holding a 6-month-old baby and punched her in the face.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries to her face, jumped off the boat near Jack Wright Island Road, ran down the dock to land and flagged down someone to call 911, deputies said.

A deputy who responded to the call saw Bacon walking down Wright Island Road before Bacon took off running, and the deputy chased him into a swampy area.

According to the report, the deputy and Bacon got into a scuffle, and the deputy was forced to hit Bacon in the head several times with his forearm to get him into handcuffs.

Bacon was taken to Flagler Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained during the tussle with the deputy.

Bacon was charged with misdemeanor battery, third-degree felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer with violence.

Bacon was taken to jail after being checked out at the hospital. He remains in jail on $3,500 bond and is ordered to wear an ankle monitor if he is released on bond.