Palatka man convicted of sexually assaulting child gets 2 life sentences

PALATKA, Fla. – A man convicted of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12 in Putnam County has been sentenced to life behind bars, News4Jax learned Thursday.

Documents show that Stanley Hunter, 45, admitted to police that he knew he was HIV positive. As of Thursday evening, he was in the Putnam County Jail awaiting transport to a state prison.

Major Steve Rose with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the punishment was appropriate.

“We are quite ecstatic that he did get such a hard sentence," Rose said. “Anybody who does this to a young child, such as this, deserves exactly what he got: life without parole.”

In April 2019, footage of Hunter’s arrest at at Daytona Beach hotel was caught on police body camera.

According to court documents, Hunter was a friend of the victim’s family, and the victim was 11 when she was first assaulted, and she was raped several times after.

Records show that in 2006, Hunter was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman, but was only required to register as a sex offender for a certain length of time. In 1988, when Hunter was 14 years old, he was arrested and accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl, but because he was a juvenile at the time, News4Jax has no way of knowing if he was convicted because juvenile records are sealed.

On Thursday, News4Jax also learned a woman is facing charges in connection to the case in which Hunter was sentenced. News4Jax is not identifying her to protect the identity of the child. She’s accused of tampering with evidence.