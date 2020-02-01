Woman shot during argument outside North Jacksonville store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspect was arrested Friday night following a shooting outside a store in North Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot around 10:30 p.m. during an argument in the parking lot of a Metro PCS store on Lem Turner Road in Riverview.

JSO said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect, who knew the victim, was arrested at the scene, JSO said.

JSO said it is not looking for any other suspects.

Witnesses were cooperating with investigators.