Woman shot during argument outside North Jacksonville store
Woman injured but is expected to recover
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspect was arrested Friday night following a shooting outside a store in North Jacksonville.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot around 10:30 p.m. during an argument in the parking lot of a Metro PCS store on Lem Turner Road in Riverview.
JSO said her injuries were not life-threatening.
The suspect, who knew the victim, was arrested at the scene, JSO said.
JSO said it is not looking for any other suspects.
Witnesses were cooperating with investigators.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.