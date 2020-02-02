Blood drive honors 10-year-old killed in I-10 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is using the grief of a 10-year-old boy’s death to help others in need.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, a blood drive was held at Maranatha Church of Jacksonville on Collins Road to honor Eli Warren, who was killed in a crash last month when a tractor-trailer came across the median of Interstate 10 just east of Highway 301, flipped on its side and struck his family’s van.

Due to Eli’s love of comedian Chris Farley, his family members hosted the blood drive the only way they said was appropriate: in a van down by the river -- a reference to Farley’s popular “Saturday Night Live” skit.

There were literally three bloodmobiles, or “vans,” parked down by the river that runs through the church property.

It was also fitting that cover photo for the blood drive’s flyer was Eli dressed as his favorite comedian.

“This is a 10-year-old boy who had what I call that ‘it’ factor when he walked into a room,” said Pastor Jeff Henderson of Maranatha Church of Jacksonville. “He loved people, great sense of humor.”

Henderson said Eli would have loved the cause.

“I believe he would love this day. I believe he would love the response that there are people in our congregation , a ton of people, signed up to give blood, and a ton of people who aren’t part of our congregation who will be here today to give blood," he said. "I think the idea of people showing up wouldn’t bother him a bit, you know? I think he would rise to that.”

Eli Warren (Special to WJXT)

Hundreds of people were expected to give blood. For Linda Jarvis, a close family friend, it was her first time.

“I’m very nervous,” Jarvis said. “I’ve never done it before because I’m a chicken, but I wanted to do it to honor Eli.”

She said she will always remember Eli for his big personality.

“He was the kind of kid that when he walked in the room, you knew he walked in the room," Jarvis said. "He was so full of life and energy, loved playing jokes -- funny, funny kid.”

Eli’s cousins made shirts to match the theme of Sunday’s blood drive. The front of the shirts read, “Livin’ in a van down by the river,” and the back of the shirts featured Eli’s flag football number.

“It’s our family. We love them,” said Ramonda Capazzi, Eli’s cousin. “What an awesome tribute for them to be able to give back to so many in the community be doing this blood drive.”

Eli Warren’s cousins made shirts to match the theme of Sunday’s blood drive. (WJXT)

The pastor encouraged his congregation to look for the good in tragic situations.

“We believe God will do more than just waste it. We think it’ll be used. We think that his name -- there’s so much that’s already happening in his name and in his memory. Just imagine somebody’s life being saved because somebody showed up here today to give blood that would not have otherwise given blood," Henderson said. "I think that’s pretty fantastic.”