57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

57ºF

Local News

Jacksonville police: Man accidentally shot in Riverview

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: Jacksonville
Police said a man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning at a home on Madison Avenue.
Police said a man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning at a home on Madison Avenue. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning in the Riverview area of Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

It happened about 4:20 a.m. at a home Madison Avenue, just east of Lem Turner Road.

Police said they learned a person who lives in the home was carrying a firearm when it accidentally went off, and a man in his late 20s was shot in the abdomen.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man, the person who was carrying the gun and a witness were all cooperative when interviewed by investigators.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: