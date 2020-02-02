Kingsland police: 2 arrested after cocaine, ecstasy, pot discovered during traffic stop

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A traffic stop Saturday led to two arrests and the discovery of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana, the Kingsland Police Department said.

Police said they found 27 grams of powder/crack cocaine, 15.2 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) and 19.4 grams of marijuana.

Two people in the car -- Eric Walker and Christopher Harris -- were arrested, police said.

Walker, 32, is charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, driving without a license, open container violation, possession of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Harris, 32, is charged with possession of MDMA and possession of MDMA with intent to distribute.

Both men were booked early Sunday morning into the Camden County jail, according to online jail records.