Audition to sing the national anthem for the Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Have you ever dreamed of singing the National Anthem at a Jumbo Shrimp game? Now’s your chance!

The baseball club is inviting the talent of Northeast Florida to audition to perform the National Anthem before a Jumbo Shrimp home game this season.

Individuals and groups can now register for the February 20 National Anthem auditions held at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Auditions will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 (rain or shine) at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Individuals and groups may schedule an audition time by completing a registration form emailing it to the director of promotions & special events David Ratz at david@jaxshrimp.com or faxing to (904) 358-2845.

Those who performed during the 2019 Jumbo Shrimp season are not required to audition if they are interested in performing again in 2020.